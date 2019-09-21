Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in District Poonch

News Videos

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in District Poonch

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 11:24 IST ]

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in District Poonch

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoGuddan actor Nishant Malkani celebrates birthday with SBAS Next VideoHaryana & Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October  