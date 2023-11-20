Monday, November 20, 2023
     
  5. Over 20 Boats Gutted In Massive Fire Outbreak At Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour | India TV News

Updated on: November 20, 2023 13:49 IST

Over 20 Boats Gutted In Massive Fire Outbreak At Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour | India TV News

More than 20 boats were gutted after a massive fire erupted at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam. According to officials, no casualties were reported from the incident.
