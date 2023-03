Updated on: March 07, 2023 16:23 IST

Neiphiu Rio takes CM oath: NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio becomes CM of Nagaland for the fifth time

The oath-taking programme has started. NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio took oath as CM for the fifth time today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the swearing-in ceremony held in Kohima, Nagaland.