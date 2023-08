Updated on: August 31, 2023 18:47 IST

Muqabla: OCCRP report on Adani Group; Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence, demands JPC probe

Muqabla: 24 are preparing to remove one Modi. 63 faces are gathered under one roof. Whatever may be the case, price, punishment or discrimination, the dream of removing Modi is visible to the 63 faces of India Alliance, while waking up, sleeping and waking up.