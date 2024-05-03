CSA announces South Africa's schedule for 2024-25 home summer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the schedule of the home summer for the 2024-25 season that will see them play a total of 17 international matches. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will tour the rainbow nation with both teams playing two Tests each on the tour. Moreover, Pakistan are also scheduled to visit for the a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Interestingly, for the second year in the running, Wanderers in Johannesburg has not been awarded a Test but the venue has been allotted the annual Pink Day fixture - an ODI match to raise funds for breast cancer treatment - as per the tradition. Durban and Gqeberha will host the Test matches between South Africa and Sri Lanka while the hosts will play Pakistan at Centurion and Cape Town which will also be Boxing Day and New Year Tests respectively.

The home summer of South Africa men's team is set to conclude on January 7 with SA20 due to commence shortly afterwards. But even this time around, there will be a potential clash of international cricket and the country's premium T20 tournament. The Proteas are scheduled to participate in a tri-series in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy 2025.

SA20 runs into February while CT 2025 will also be played mostly in the February window making it tough for the players yet again. Notably, South Africa had picked second-string side for the Test tour of New Zealand earlier this year and the move was met with immense criticism in the cricketing arena. With an ICC event on the horizon this time, it remains to be seen if CSA will adjust the SA20 schedule or again pick a second string team for the tri-series in Pakistan.

South Africa Men's home summer 2024-25 schedule

South Africa vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests

South Africa vs Pakistan - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 2 Tests

South Africa Women's home summer 2024-25 schedule

South Africa Women vs England Women - 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 1 Test