'Glad he's dead': Trump reacts to death of ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller who probed his alleged Russia ties

New Delhi:

Robert S Mueller III, the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and special counsel in the Russia investigation died at the age of 81. His family confirmed the news in a statement, saying he passed away on Friday night and requested privacy during this time of grief.

However, US President Donald Trump reacted strongly on social media. Trump wrote, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Who was Robert S Mueller?

Mueller began his tenure as FBI director in 2001, just one week before the September 11 attacks. After the attacks, he transformed the FBI’s mission. The agency shifted focus from solving crimes to preventing terrorism. This was a major change and placed huge responsibility on the bureau.

Under Mueller, thousands of agents were reassigned to national security work. His leadership helped modernize intelligence systems and strengthen global partnerships to stop terror threats before they could happen.

The Trump-Russia investigation

Years later, Mueller returned to public service when he was appointed special counsel to investigate links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. The investigation found that Russia interfered in the election and that members of the Trump campaign had multiple contacts with Russian individuals. However, Mueller did not find enough evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy.

He also examined whether Trump obstructed justice but did not make a final legal judgment, partly due to rules against charging a sitting president.

Throughout the investigation, Trump repeatedly called it a “witch hunt.” Unlike many modern public figures, Mueller stayed mostly silent during criticism. He avoided media appearances and rarely spoke publicly. His investigation led to criminal charges against several Trump associates.

Mueller served as FBI director for 12 years, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the agency’s history. Before that, he was a Marine officer during the Vietnam War, earning several honors for bravery. He later built a strong career as a federal prosecutor, handling major criminal cases.