Iran War LIVE: Iran vows to destroy US energy infrastructure if its own facilities are attacked

New Delhi:

The Israel-US-Iran war has now entered its 23rd day, and the situation remains as tense as ever. As the conflict shows no signs of de-escalating, both military and diplomatic efforts intensify, with growing concerns over its broader global implications. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he spoke with the mayor of Arad, describing a “very difficult evening” for the southern Israeli city following an Iranian missile strike. Emergency services in Israel have confirmed that at least 88 people were hospitalized after the attack. In response, Netanyahu announced that emergency and rescue forces will be strengthened across the country, as he urges citizens to adhere to security instructions. On social media, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's resolve, vowing to continue to strike its enemies on all fronts. “We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts,” he stated.

Meanwhile, tensions between the US and Iran are reaching a boiling point. US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran, threatening to launch devastating strikes on Iranian power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened within 48 hours. The strategic waterway, a crucial route for global oil shipments, has been disrupted by Iran’s military actions, leading to a surge in global oil prices. Trump’s ultimatum comes at a time when the US is facing mounting pressure domestically to secure the Strait.

In the most concerning development yet, Israeli officials reported that Iran has deployed long-range missiles, marking a new phase in the war. For the first time, Iranian forces launched two ballistic missiles capable of reaching up to 4,000 kilometers potentially targeting European capitals like Berlin, Paris, and Rome.

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