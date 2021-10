Updated on: October 18, 2021 18:44 IST

Muqabla: Is it the right time for 'Balakot 2.0'?

Target killings are on peak in Jammu-Kashmir, where militants have been targeting people from other states. Terrorists had shot dead two civilians and injured another in Kulgam on Sunday, the latest in the series of attacks targeting civilians. Is it the right time for 'Balakot 2.0'? Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.