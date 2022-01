Published on: January 24, 2022 20:48 IST

Muqabla | How Jinnah and Pakistan is getting involved in UP Election 2022?

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has once again raised the political temperature in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh after his 'China is India's real enemy and not Pakistan' statement. Watch Muqabla to know how this statement is gonna effect UP Election.