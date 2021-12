Published on: December 04, 2021 18:49 IST

Muqabla: Farmer union SKM sends 5 names for committee to discuss MSP with Centre

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said here.