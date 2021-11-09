Tuesday, November 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Muqabla: Fadnavis hits back at Malik with the alleged underworld connection

News Videos

Updated on: November 09, 2021 21:19 IST

Muqabla: Fadnavis hits back at Malik with the alleged underworld connection

Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis have been training guns at each other from last few days.
Muqabla Ajay Kumar Devendra Fadnavis Nawab Malik Mumbai Cruise Case BJP NCP Maharashtra

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News