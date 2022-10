Updated on: October 11, 2022 10:48 IST

Mulayam Singh's Last Rites: Saifai में होगा अंतिम संस्कार, CM Yogi और Rajnath Singh भी मौजूद रहेंगे

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness, will be cremated on Tuesday at his native village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. Chants of Netaji amar rahein reverberated across Saifai as people from across the length and breadth of the state thronged the village for his last darshan on Monday.The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav were brought to the village by Monday evening after he died at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. #mulayamsinghyadav #samajwadiparty #indiatv