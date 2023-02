Updated on: February 23, 2023 14:29 IST

Kejriwal seen on target in Delhi Mayor Fight: Full ruckus between BJP and AAP

There was a non-stop ruckus between the councillors of AAP and BJP for about 12 hours regarding the election of the members of the standing committee. The councillors of both parties were slapped, the microphones were broken, the ballot boxes were broken, and the push happened.