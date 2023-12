Updated on: December 06, 2023 11:24 IST

Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A video of the brutal murder has surfaced now