Updated on: February 14, 2023 17:21 IST

Kanpur Dehat: FIR against officials, policemen after mother, daughter burnt alive during demolition drive

Police registered an FIR against over 24 people including Deputy Collector Maitha, Tehsildar, Kanungo, Lekhpal, and SHO after two women died during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.