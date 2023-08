Updated on: August 23, 2023 23:11 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah hails the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface

Amit Shah On Chandrayaan-3: ISRO has created history today. Chandrayaan 3 has done a successful landing on the Moon. On this, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda have congratulated ISRO and the whole country. Amit Shah has tweeted on Chandrayaan 3's Successful Moon Landing.