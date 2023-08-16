Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Himachal-Uttarakhand weather updates: Houses collapse in Shimla,Joshimath

News Videos

Updated on: August 16, 2023 12:14 IST

Himachal-Uttarakhand weather updates: Houses collapse in Shimla,Joshimath

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties.
Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand Weather Updates Shimla Joshimath

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News