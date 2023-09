Updated on: September 15, 2023 23:39 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Drones, IEDs to flush out terrorists in Anantnag as encounter enters Day 3

What is the truth: Pakistani terrorists have been hiding in the hole for 55 hours. Went and sat in the cave near LoC. A trial has been conducted today. The bomb has been dropped. So that terrorists come out of the bill. The trial took place in the hills of Anantnag…in the forests of Pir Panjal.