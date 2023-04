Updated on: April 06, 2023 11:28 IST

Hanuman Janmotsav: Administration alert after violence on Ram Navami, MP from Amravati Navneet Rana Exclusive

Today, Hanuman Janmotsav is being celebrated all over the country.. People are preparing for the procession along with worshiping. So after the violence on Ram Navami, the administration is also on alert.. The central government has issued an advisory to all the state governments.