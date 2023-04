Updated on: April 18, 2023 17:18 IST

Exclusive: STF DIG Anant Dev Tiwari makes big disclosure about Guddu Muslim; Listen

DIG Anant Dev Tiwari on Guddu Muslim: The STF team is engaged in the search of Guddu Muslim, the vicious shooter of mafia don Atiq Ahmed. He has worked for many gangsters. Stf DIG Anant Dev Tiwari said this in an exclusive interview to India TV.