Updated on: January 27, 2022 21:40 IST

EXCLUSIVE | BJP will storm to power with 22+ seats in 2022, says Pramod Sawant

BJP seems all set for the upcoming elections in Goa. Goa CM Pramod Sawant talked exclusively with India TV, where he said that Goa achieved a development of 50 years in just 5 years. Moreover, he also claimed that BJP will storm to power again in the upcoming polls with 22+ seats.