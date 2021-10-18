Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to be Sentenced in Journalist Murder Case today
Ram Rahim's gunman Ram Singh commits suicide
Unskilled labour' Gurmeet Ram Rahim earns Rs 40 per day by cultivating vegetables in jail
Recommended Video
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to be Sentenced in Journalist Murder Case today
Ram Rahim's gunman Ram Singh commits suicide
Unskilled labour' Gurmeet Ram Rahim earns Rs 40 per day by cultivating vegetables in jail
Arrest warrant issued against missing Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana
Top News
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, others awarded life term in Ranjit Singh murder case
'Rail Roko' agitation LIVE: 293 trains hit, Tikait alleges Singhu border murder govt conspiracy
High alert sounded in Kashmir after intel warns of terror attacks on power plants, landing strip
Congress' Tariq Hameed Karra responds after his remarks on Nehru, Patel over J&K integration
India vs England Live Score IND vs ENG Warm-up: Kohli wins toss, India opt to bowl against England
Uttarakhand: Three dead amid incessant rains; Chardham yatra halted temporarily
Latest News
Opinion | Brutal killing: Farmer leaders must hand over the real killers to police
Ireland vs Netherlands, Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Campher takes 4 in 4; Netherlands post 106
Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB used Bhagavad Gita, Quran & Bible to counsel SRK's son and other accused
T20 World Cup: Dhoni joins Team india camp in UAE
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others awarded life imprisonment
Rebel SP leader Nitin Agarwal elected as Deputy UP Assembly speaker
Special News: Target killing continues in Kashmir, militants target labourers in Kulgam
Trouble mounts for Kiran Gosavi, FIR registered in Maharashtra's Palghar
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Farmers call Rail Roko to stop train traffic for 6 hours today
Uttarakhand: Three dead amid incessant rains; Chardham yatra halted temporarily
Congress' Tariq Hameed Karra responds after his remarks on Nehru, Patel over J&K integration
Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre
PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar international airport on Oct 20
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, others awarded life term in Ranjit Singh murder case
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, says foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
Blast near Balochistan University in Quetta leaves 1 dead, several wounded
Communal harmony to be protected; violence aimed at creating trouble before next poll: Bangladesh HM
Social media post fuels communal violence in Bangladesh; over 60 houses of Hindu community torched
UNICEF concerned over 'grave child rights violations' in Afghanistan
India vs England Live Score IND vs ENG Warm-up: Kohli wins toss, India opt to bowl against England
Ireland vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland cruise to 7-wicket win
T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in successive deliveries against Netherlands
Hardik Pandya opens up on relationship with 'brother' MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli imitates Shikhar Dhawan's batting style; posts video on his Twitter profile
Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming photo of Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika, says 'my whole heart'
Jasmin Bhasin says its Jay Bhanushali's ‘misfortune’ that Mahhi Vij is his wife | WATCH
Sach Kahun Toh: Neena Gupta reveals she was molested by her doctor and tailor at young age
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to finally reveal their love story in a unique way with 'Couple of Things'
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha a special film, says, 'we have worked really hard'
OnePlus launches Harry Potter Limited edition smartwatch in India: Price, features
Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
New MacBook Pro models might feature a notch on the display
Apple Unleashed event to be hosted on October 18: What to expect
Twitter to pay 150 live audio creators on Spaces
Bhramam to Madras Cafe, 5 great performances of Raashi Khanna you shouldn't miss!
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Sumona Chakravarti turn heads as they celebrate saptami | IN PICS
Loki to Money Heist, 5 gripping thriller shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Drink bottle gourd (lauki) juice on empty stomach everyday. Know its important benefits
3 tips to overcome temporariness
Yoga as a self-care ritual
A simple blood test may spot early signs of dementia
Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe Covid19 risk: Study
This 'Low Budget' parody of Squid Game by Nigerian Comedy Group is a rage on the internet. Seen yet?
Girl dances her heart out to Saat Samundar Paar on railway platform in viral video | WATCH
Mumbai Police uses Squid Game viral video to remind people about traffic rules
'Star Trek' fame William Shatner makes world record, becomes oldest person to go to space
IPL 2021: It's CSK vs KKR in finals &Twitter is riding high on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah memes
Horoscope October 18: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Get black colour painted in this direction if the business has stopped completely
Horoscope October 17: It will be great day for Scorpions, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Keep this in mind while choosing a dragon statue or picture for home
Snack wisely & you will not gain weight; list of late-night foods to binge on