  5. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others awarded life imprisonment

Updated on: October 18, 2021 17:40 IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others awarded life imprisonment

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 Ranjit Singh murder case.
