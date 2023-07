Updated on: July 14, 2023 8:14 IST

Delhi rains update: Overflowing Yamuna River reaches Red Fort, monument to remain closed today

he flood water reached the Red Fort in the national capital on Thursday. The monument was closed for visitors for the second half of Thursday and will remain shut on July 14 (Friday) in view of the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said.