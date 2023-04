Updated on: April 26, 2023 23:47 IST

Dantewada Naxal Attack: Naxalites blasted IED near Aranpur Sameli in Dantewada. DRG Jawans

There has been a big naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada... Naxalites have blown up a pickup vehicle full of police personnel by blasting IED near Aranpur Sameli of Dantewada.. 10 DRG personnel have been martyred.. while one civilian in the blast The driver has also died.