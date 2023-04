Updated on: April 27, 2023 18:36 IST

Dantewada Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh was again shaken by red terror and angry Naxalites played a bloody game

Naxals once again played a bloody game yesterday in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Furious Naxalites attacked DRG jawans this time. Blasted by keeping 50 kg of gunpowder under the road. 10 soldiers were martyred in this attack. Today, an exclusive video of this attack has come out in which every detail of