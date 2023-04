Updated on: April 26, 2023 16:39 IST

Chhattisgarh: 10 jawans, one driver killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Dantewada

Dantewada Naxal attack: At least 10 jawans and one driver were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday.