Updated on: April 26, 2023 22:39 IST

Amit Shah spoke to CM Bhupesh Baghel on the phone regarding the Naxalite attack

There has been a big Naxalite attack in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh. Naxalites have blown up a pickup vehicle full of police personnel by blasting IED near Aranpur Sameli in Dantewada. At the same time, Amit Shah talked to CM Bhupesh Baghel and inquired about the Naxalite attack.