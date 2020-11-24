Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
Coronavirus in Delhi: Over 100 deaths for fourth day in a row

Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512, authorities said.

