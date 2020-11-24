Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512, authorities said.
HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi
BJP leader Zulfiqar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi's Nandanagri area
Delhi reports 6,746 new coronavirus cases
Recommended Video
HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi
BJP leader Zulfiqar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi's Nandanagri area
Delhi reports 6,746 new coronavirus cases
People throng Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market in large numbers despite spike in coronavirus cases
Top News
PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of states witnessing surge in Covid cases
With 37,975 new COVID cases, India's tally breaches 91 lakh-mark; toll mounts to 1,34,218
Night curfew, cap on wedding guests: Here's list of new restrictions imposed in cities to curb COVID
Delhi: Woman arrested for firing indiscriminately at grocery store
India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile, hits target successfully
Delhi's air quality 'very poor'; winds expected to slow down
Latest News
Chahal's six-fer to Praveen Kumar's heroics in 2008: India's best bowling performances Down Under
Drug Probe: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS court
Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma likely to miss Australia Test series: Report
Australia vs India: Steve Smith sounds warning alarm to India, extremely excited about his batting
PM Modi, Chief Ministers brainstorm vaccine distribution strategy
UP govt likely to bring law against Love Jihad today
Coronavirus in India: 37,975 new cases in last 24 hours, total number of cases beyond 91 lakh
Top 9 news:Kashmir Valley receives season’s first snowfall
Will be proud if Karachi's accession becomes reality: Sena's cryptic response to Fadnavis
Rana Daggubati gets emotional as he speaks about his critical health condition on Samantha's show
Drug Probe: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS court
Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within
#NationalCrushRashmika trends after Google declares Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India
Sana Khan changes her name post wedding with Mufti Anas. Check unseen photos
Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty breaches 13,000-mark for first time
Fuel prices rise for 4th consecutive day
Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days
Sensex rallies over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty above 12,900
Online GST registration: GST Council's law panel suggests live photo, biometrics
Chahal's six-fer to Praveen Kumar's heroics in 2008: India's best bowling performances Down Under
Rohit Sharma's absence will be tremendous void in white ball, ditto for Kohli in Tests, says Smith
India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Virat Kohli does not set tone before leaving, says Clarke
India tour of Australia: 'We have fabulous five'; Ravi Shastri feels bullish about bowling quality
MS Dhoni's mentor Deval Sahay passes away after prolonged illness in Ranchi
Micromax In Note 1 sale in India today; Price, offers and more
WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature now available in India: How to use it on Android, iPhone
PUBG Mobile India APK download link on official website: All you need to know
Fake Xiaomi goods worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai
PUBG Mobile pre-registrations now live in India: How to pre-register?
Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha, what celebs posted on Instagram today
Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram pics prove why she is National Crush for year 2020
For Bollywood stars, unlock mode is holiday mode!
5 times Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan rocked the traditionals
Happy Birthday Helen: 7 amazing looks of the true style diva of Bollywood
Parliamentary panel Health and Family Welfare red flags rapid antigen tests, know what is it?
Vegans, vegetarians at higher risk of bone fractures: Study
Ministry of Railways shares video, warns people of COVID infection: 5 safety precautions to take
Poor oral hygiene be a risk factor for COVID-19: 6 tips to take care of your dental health
Russia's Sputnik V to cost lower than Pfizer, Moderna's Covid vax
Today Horoscope November 23, 2020: Here’s your daily astrology prediction for Cancer, Leo and others
Vastu Tips: Know which direction is auspicious for keeping light and heavy furniture
Hair care tips: Everyday Do's and Dont's for curly hair
Chhath Puja 2020: With Arghya to the rising Sun, devotees conclude Chhath celebrations
Chhath Puja 2020: Here is how India is celebrating the festival amid pandemic
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 23 HIGHLIGHTS: Kavita's 'shuddh Hindi' speech leaves Aly, Jasmin & others go ROFL
Bigg Boss: Nikki Tamboli, Asim Riaz, Hina Khan; Style icons who've added to the wow factor
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav, Rubina reveal secrets to their happy marriage in discussion with Aly, Jasmin
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Jasmin Bhasin choose Rahul Vaidya over Rubina in captaincy task
Bigg Boss 14: What Shardul Pandit said about the show after getting evicted