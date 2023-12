Updated on: December 01, 2023 16:16 IST

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: TS Singh Deo’s political lows and highs summed up | India TV News

Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo is the current Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh along with several portfolios including Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, 20 Point Program Implementation, Commercial taxes (GST) and Energy and also the titular Maharaja of Surguja.