Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAA and NRC will put people back in line just like demonetisation, says Kanhaiya Kumar

News Videos

CAA and NRC will put people back in line just like demonetisation, says Kanhaiya Kumar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 15:09 IST ]

Attacking the government, Kanhaiya said that it is not only a question of granting citizenship but it is a question of those who have been living in this country for decades. How will those poor people prove their citizenship?

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA protests: Several metro stations closed, large number of protesters enter Red Fort area Next VideoLeft Party supporters protest over CAA and NRC at Mandi House, New Delhi  