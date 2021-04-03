Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BJP will approach court: Anurag Thakur after EC debars Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning

News Videos

BJP will approach court: Anurag Thakur after EC debars Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning

BJP MP Anurag Thakur supported Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by saying that BJP would approach the court against Election Commission's 48-hour ban.
Election Commission Bodoland Assam Anurag Thakur Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma Anurag Thakur

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News