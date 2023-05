Updated on: May 12, 2023 11:55 IST

Maharashtra News: What effects will the Supreme Court's ruling have on the 16 MLAs?

Maharashtra has experienced a political upheaval as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling. Uddhav Thackeray characterised the court's ruling as his moral victory on the one hand. He also called for Shinde and Fadnavis' resignations at the same time on moral grounds.