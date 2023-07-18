Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Big success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists killed in encounter in Poonch

News Videos

Updated on: July 18, 2023 18:11 IST

Big success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists killed in encounter in Poonch

Security forces have killed four terrorists in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sindhara area of ​​Poonch.
Jammu Kashmir Terrorists Security Forces Terrorists Killed In Poonch Poonch Sindhra Encounter Killed Poonch Encounter

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News