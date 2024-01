Updated on: January 29, 2024 14:52 IST

Biden vows to respond to attack that killed 3 U.S. service members in Middle East | Middle East News

Three U.S. service members were killed and dozens wounded after an unmanned aerial drone attack on the U.S. forces stationed in Jordan near the Syrian border said U.S. officials. However, President Biden has vowed that the U.S. will respond to the attack. watch the video to know more!