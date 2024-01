Updated on: January 01, 2024 8:21 IST

Ayodhya: People recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' onboard inaugural flight to Ayodhya | India Tv News

The inaugural flight to Ayodhya took off from Delhi on Saturday. Passengers onboard the inaugural flight to the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple of Ayodhya recited the verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Passengers were seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' while boarding.