Updated on: September 11, 2023 23:55 IST

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Pakistan in Super Four match by 228 runs

Finally after several rain delays and frustrating two days of start-stop cricket, Team India scripted their biggest-ever win against Pakistan in ODI history surpassing their 140-run win in 2008, to open their account in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours on Monday, September 11 in Colombo.