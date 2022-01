Updated on: January 23, 2022 12:20 IST

Aparna Yadav addresses press conference in Lucknow, says - want to contribute towards formation of new India with PM Modi

After joining BJP, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed a press conference in Lucknow. While she said that she joined hands with BJP to follow nationalism, she also said that she wants to contribute towards the formation of new India with PM Modi.