Updated on: January 29, 2022 20:03 IST

Chunav Manch 2022 | BJP has done what could not be done in 15 years: Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav heaped praise on the Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. She said that the BJP has done what could not be done in 15 years.