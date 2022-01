Updated on: January 19, 2022 23:31 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Why Akhilesh’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav quit SP, joined BJP and described it as ‘rashtrawadi’?

In a big blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Watch aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma to know if it can effect UP Election 2022?