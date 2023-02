Updated on: February 12, 2023 18:37 IST

Aero India 2023: Air Force's biggest air show will be seen in Bangalore

The five-day biennial Aero India show will start tomorrow i.e. from 13 February at Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by PM Modi. Being one of the premier aerospace exhibition, Aero India has held 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996.