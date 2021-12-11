Saturday, December 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Accident kills 2 Punjab farmers returning from protest site(

News Videos

Updated on: December 11, 2021 18:11 IST

Accident kills 2 Punjab farmers returning from protest site(

Two farmers from Punjab were killed in a road accident on Saturday in Haryana's Hisar district while they were returning from the protest site at Tikri border, police said.
Punjab Farmers Hisar Tikri Border

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News