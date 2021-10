Published on: October 23, 2021 20:57 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: After Punjab deputy CM Randhawa, ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu slams Amarinder Singh's Pakistan friend

Amid the ongoing tussle between Punjab unit of Congress and former CM Amarinder Singh, PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife has alleged that postings in Punjab did not take place without bribery. Navjot Kaur Sidhu alleged that Amarinder Singh gave away gifts to Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam by using these bribes. Her statement comes one day after Amarinder and Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa locked horns over the Pakistani journalist.