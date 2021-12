Updated on: December 22, 2021 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP's status in Punjab soars high after alliance with Amarinder Singh's party

Ahead of the Punjab elections, BJP has allied with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and it being speculated that the party will be contesting on 70 seats in the upcoming elections. Moreover, PM Modi is all set to address a big rally in the first week of January in the state.