Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Channi not suitable for CM's chair, says Amarinder Singh

Updated on: February 02, 2022 15:10 IST

EXCLUSIVE | Channi not suitable for CM's chair, says Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has described Charanjit Singh Channi as 'unsuitable' for chief minister's post. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Amarinder Singh said BJP and his party Punjab Lok Congress will give the state its next CM.
