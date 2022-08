Updated on: August 11, 2022 10:33 IST

Raksha Bandhan 2022: How brothers and sisters can stay fit? Know from Swami Ramdev

On this lovely festival of brothers and sisters, it should not be just about the health of the brothers. In the true sense, it is also necessary to take a promise to make sisters healthy on this day. In such a situation, know from Swami Ramdev how brothers and sisters remain healthy.