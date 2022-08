Published on: August 09, 2022 10:43 IST

How to get rid of Arthritis? Learn yoga, pranayama and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev

Arthritis patients need to be more careful during the rainy season. Because the Vata dosha gets aggravated in the rainy season which triggers joint pain. In such a situation, know from Swami Ramdev special yoga, pranayama and Ayurvedic treatment to cure arthritis.