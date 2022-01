Updated on: January 07, 2022 20:06 IST

PM's security breach: Centre issues show cause notice to Bathinda SSP

Two days after the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued a show cause notice to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bathinda, saying that the police at the protest site was found to be inactive.