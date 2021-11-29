Monday, November 29, 2021
     
  PM says 'government ready to discuss all issues in Parliament'
Kurukshetra Videos

Updated on: November 29, 2021 22:40 IST

Kurukshetra : When will farmers protest end?

Today Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, now the next question is when will farmers protest end? Watch Kurukshetra to know why so much politics is still involved in farmers protest
