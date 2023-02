Updated on: February 21, 2023 20:37 IST

Kurukshetra: Uddhav Thackeray loses Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to Eknath Shinde camp

In the latest blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Lok Sabha Secretariat allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. It comes a day after Thackeray's camp lost their Vidhan Sabha office to their rival group in the party.