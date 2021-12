Updated on: December 06, 2021 23:00 IST

Watch Haqikat Kya Hai to know the truth of Viral video of Rakesh Tiakit and others discussing about farmers protest

A video of farmers leader Rakesh Tikait is viral in which he can be seen sharing screen with some controversial figures while talking about the farmers protest. Watch Haqikat Kya Hai to know the truth of this Viral video.